Breakdown of Babar Azam’s Test Performances Against Australia

As Pakistan gears up to face Australia in the Test series on the challenging Australian soil, all eyes are on the batting prowess of their top-order mainstay, Babar Azam. With the pressure of captaincy now lifted from his shoulders, Babar Azam is expected to lead the batting charge for Pakistan.

A closer look at his past performances against Australia reveals a fascinating blend of adaptability and skill.

Overall Brilliance Against Australia

Babar Azam’s overall performance against Australia in Test cricket from 2016 to 2022 is nothing short of stellar. With a batting average of 44.38, he has accumulated 799 runs in 10 matches, including two centuries and four fifties. His highest score of 196 indicates his ability to anchor the innings and play big innings against a formidable Australian bowling attack.

This showcases Babar Azam’s consistency and proficiency in handling the Australian conditions. His decent average even against the quality bowling lineup of Australia is evident of his brilliance.

ALSO READ Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Appointed Consultants of Wahab Riaz

Match-Winning Contribution

Although Pakistan has not won many matches against Australia during Babar Azam’s reign, the star batter played a significant role in the match his team won against the formidable Australian side.

In the match where Pakistan emerged victorious, Babar Azam scored 99 runs in 173 balls, playing a crucial role in the team’s success. Although he narrowly missed out on his century, the star batter stood as the highest run scorer for the side, as they accumulated 400 runs in the second innings to win the match. His average of almost 49 in this case reflected his importance in the batting lineup of Pakistan.

Performance Down Under

Babar Azam’s performance during the Australia tours may not shine as brightly, as he averages 27.80 in 5 Test matches. However, his innings of 104 runs in 2019 in Brisbane displayed glimpses of his potential to adapt to the challenging Australian conditions.

This, however, served as a learning curve for Babar, paving the way for his subsequent successes against the same opponent.

4. Captaincy Era

Leading from the front, both as a batter and a captain, Babar scored 390 runs in 3 matches in the previous series at home, including a breathtaking innings of 196, which was the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test match.

Babar Azam averages 78 against Australia as a captain. However, as he steps down from the captaincy for the upcoming series, it remains to be seen how this change will impact his performance. This series will mark Babar Azam’s first task after resigning from the role of captain.

As Pakistan embarks on a challenging Test series against Australia, Babar Azam’s past performances provide a glimpse into his potential impact. The statistics not only highlight his ability to consistently contribute but also underscore his adaptability to different conditions.

ALSO READ Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators Looking into Biggest Ever PSL Trade Deal

With the added advantage of relinquishing captaincy duties, Babar Azam may find himself in a liberated state, focusing solely on his batting. The numbers suggest that he is well-equipped to face the Australian challenge, and the absence of captaincy pressure might just unlock even greater performances from the maestro.