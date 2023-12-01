Pakistani Team Faces Embarrassment Due to Luggage Fiasco at Sydney Airport

As the Pakistan cricket team arrived at Sydney Airport for the upcoming red-ball series against Australia, their reception became a source of embarrassment due to reported instances of mistreatment.

According to reports, there was an incident involving the failure to transfer a player’s luggage from Sydney’s international terminal to the local terminal.

The pictures reveal that the national players loaded their heavy luggage into the truck themselves. Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and the coaching staff are seen personally loading the baggage into the truck.

The players criticized the inadequate arrangements made by Team Manager Naveed Akram Cheema, and both Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Liaison Officer expressed dissatisfaction with the negligible arrangements for the Pakistan team.

The team manager allegedly failed to hire support staff for the team’s luggage. The National Team spokesperson denied all the accusations and said that all arrangements were in place for the Pakistan team. Upon observing Rizwan, all the players began to load their luggage onto the truck.