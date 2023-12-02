Mohammad Haris Blasts His Way to The Top of Pakistan’s T20 Strike Rate Charts

Pakistan’s emerging wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris has consistently demonstrated a superior strike rate in T20 matches since his debut, outperforming other batters.

Haris boasts the highest T20 strike rate of 148.23 since his debut, surpassing all other Pakistani batters on the charts.

The remaining three players on the chart include middle-order batter Asif Ali, known for his aggressive style. He is in the second position with a strike rate of 144.96. Following him is Azam Khan in the third position with a strike rate of 144.85, and fourth place is the young Saim Ayub with a strike rate of 143.95.

In the last season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Mohammad Haris showcased his impressive batting skills while playing for Peshawar Zalmi. His hard-hitting abilities were evident not only in the PSL but also in various other leagues in which he participated.

Mohammad Haris was included in the Pakistan national team squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. He seized the opportunity to play a pivotal role in a crucial match against South Africa, where he blasted three massive sixes and scored 28 runs off 11 balls.

Additionally, his crucial knock of 30 runs against New Zealand in the semi-final played a significant role in advancing the team to the final. His contributions were instrumental in the team’s success during these key matches.