Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Naseem Shah Confirms His New PSL Team

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 2, 2023 | 1:28 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will be joining Islambad United in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the reports, Naseem Shah’s move to Islamabad will see Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr moving to Quetta Gladiators in a blockbuster deal.

Naseem Shah has all but confirmed the deal in a X.com (formerly Twitter) exchange with Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan.

ALSO READ

Shadab Khan took to his social media account X (formerly Twitter) and captioned a post with “Intezar (wait).” Naseem Shah responded to his tweet, asking, “Kis ka hai ye tumko Intezar? (who are you waiting for)” Shadab Khan then shared a video, captioning it “Tum ho na? (you?)”

Naseem Shah replied to Shadab’s tweet and shared a video featuring both of them participating in a recent modeling shoot, where they were seen walking together.

 

It must be noted that Naseem Shah, a 20-year-old bowler associated with the Quetta Gladiators since 2019, has departed from the team due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the anticipation for the upcoming PSL 9 is already building, with the draft scheduled for mid-December, right after the conclusion of the National T20 Cup. The main event is tentatively planned to occur from February 8 to March 24, 2024.

ALSO READ

The Player Draft selection sequence for PSL 9 was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Quetta Gladiators were supposed kick off the draft by making the first pick, but a deal with Multan Sultans which saw Iftikhar Ahmed moving to Multan in exchange for Rilee Rossouw and the first platinum pick, will now see Multan making the first platinum pick of the PSL 9 draft.

Sultans will be followed by Karachi Kings and two-time champions Islamabad United, who will be making the second and third selections, respectively.

Additionally, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are slated to make the fourth and fifth picks, respectively. Wrapping up the initial round, Lahore Qalandars, the winners of the last two editions, will make the sixth pick.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>