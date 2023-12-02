Naseem Shah Confirms His New PSL Team

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will be joining Islambad United in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the reports, Naseem Shah’s move to Islamabad will see Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr moving to Quetta Gladiators in a blockbuster deal.

Naseem Shah has all but confirmed the deal in a X.com (formerly Twitter) exchange with Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan.

Shadab Khan took to his social media account X (formerly Twitter) and captioned a post with “Intezar (wait).” Naseem Shah responded to his tweet, asking, “Kis ka hai ye tumko Intezar? (who are you waiting for)” Shadab Khan then shared a video, captioning it “Tum ho na? (you?)” Tum ho na? https://t.co/si0hn7ndc3 pic.twitter.com/2Bpy8Uz2HO — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 2, 2023 Naseem Shah replied to Shadab’s tweet and shared a video featuring both of them participating in a recent modeling shoot, where they were seen walking together. 🤔 https://t.co/uUZXBgnkZc pic.twitter.com/Q9GMeNcfrs — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) December 2, 2023

It must be noted that Naseem Shah, a 20-year-old bowler associated with the Quetta Gladiators since 2019, has departed from the team due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, the anticipation for the upcoming PSL 9 is already building, with the draft scheduled for mid-December, right after the conclusion of the National T20 Cup. The main event is tentatively planned to occur from February 8 to March 24, 2024.