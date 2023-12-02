Naseem Shah Confirms His New PSL Team

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has confirmed that he will be joining Islambad United in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
According to the reports, Naseem Shah’s move to Islamabad will see Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr moving to Quetta Gladiators in a blockbuster deal.
Naseem Shah has all but confirmed the deal in a X.com (formerly Twitter) exchange with Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan.
The Player Draft selection sequence for PSL 9 was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Quetta Gladiators were supposed kick off the draft by making the first pick, but a deal with Multan Sultans which saw Iftikhar Ahmed moving to Multan in exchange for Rilee Rossouw and the first platinum pick, will now see Multan making the first platinum pick of the PSL 9 draft.
Sultans will be followed by Karachi Kings and two-time champions Islamabad United, who will be making the second and third selections, respectively.