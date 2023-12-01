Nathan Lyon Declares Babar Azam a Challenge for Australia in Upcoming Series

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his opinion about the upcoming challenge of bowling to Pakistan’s former captain, Babar Azam, in the forthcoming three-match Test series.

Nathan Lyon, who has faced Babar Azam on numerous occasions, has said that playing against the Pakistani star is a joy while conceding to the considerable challenge he presents, particularly against spin.

Lyon has commended Babar Azam as one of the world’s premier batters, highlighting his class and adeptness against various bowling styles. Describing Azam as the best player in the Pakistan side, Lyon has emphasized the former captain’s impressive performance in the previous Test series.

“Babar has been a pleasure to play against but he’s also been a massive challenge. He’s one of the best batters in the world in my eyes, especially against spin. He’s a class player. But think he’s a class player against all types of bowling. They’ve got some superstars in the side, and if I’m talking superstars he’s the No. 1 in the Pakistan side in my eyes. He played reasonably well out here last time so it’s going to be a big challenge for us for sure,” said Nathan Lyon.

Acknowledging the difficulty of dismissing Azam, Lyon has stated that it will be a significant challenge facing the formidable Pakistani lineup. Despite the challenge, Lyon is eagerly anticipating the upcoming series against Pakistan with underlying excitement for playing Test matches. As cricket enthusiasts await the duel between Lyon and Azam, the stage is set for an exhilarating and intense cricketing spectacle.