Naseem Shah Completes His Rehabilitation After Shoulder Surgery

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Naseem Shah, has announced his complete recovery from a shoulder injury following a successful rehabilitation process.

According to the reports, Naseem Shah has officially completed his rehabilitation in England and conveyed his appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for coordinating the process. He also extended his thanks to the medical team for their support.

Naseem Shah took to Instagram to give the latest update on his recovery from injury. He said, “Today, I have completed my rehab in England. I am very thankful to the PCB for organizing all this.”

He added, “Special thanks to my medical team Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Physios George Earl, and Adam Wright here in England, for all their care.”

It must be noted that Naseem Shah sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup, leading to his exclusion from the remaining matches of the tournament. Unfortunately, the injury has also prevented him from participating in the 2023 World Cup.

Furthermore, Naseem’s absence in the 2023 World Cup was a significant void, particularly in the bowling department, where the team appeared to lack form during the mega event.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old fast bowler underwent surgery in England and successfully completed rehabilitation there. Fans are now eagerly anticipating his return in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 and are hopeful to see him back in the Pakistan national team.