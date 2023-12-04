CDA Declares One More Housing Scheme in Islamabad Illegal

The Capital Development Authority has declared one more housing scheme in Zone 5 illegal.

According to the document, the CDA has declared a housing scheme namely “Royal Gardens” Japan Road Zone 5 Islamabad as illegal.

The Capital Development Authority has issued a notice under section 49-C of CDA Ordinance 1960 and ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 according to which the “Royal Gardens” housing scheme in Zone 5 Islamabad is being advertised and marketed without any approval from the authority.

ALSO READ CDA Approves New Headquarters for Competition Commission of Pakistan

According to the CDA notice, as per provisions of ICT (Zoning) Regulation 1992 amended in 2010 and Modalities & Procedures framed for Planning and Development of Private Housing Schemes in ICT Islamabad, no Housing Scheme can be launched in Islamabad by the private sponsors without the approval of CDA.

CDA has warned the general public to refrain from making any booking, sale, or purchase in these illegal Housing Schemes or Land Subdivisions. It has also asked the general public to check the legal status of the scheme from CDA before making any investment.

The CDA has also warned the sponsors and management of illegal housing schemes to refrain from making illegal advertisements, booking, and allotment, transfer marketing of plots, properties, and apartments. According to CDA, the concerned Directorates of CDA are already engaged in taking action against Illegal Schemes.