Cement Sales Decrease by 2.1% in November 2023

Cement sales in Pakistani declined by 2.1 percent in November 2023 on a year-on-year basis, according to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association.

Total Cement despatches during November 2023 were 3.924 million tons against 4.009 Million Tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during November 2023 were 3.262 million tons compared to 3.862 million tons in November 2022, showing a decline of 15.53 percent.

However, Export despatches increased by 348.29 percent as the volumes increased from 147,757 tons in November 2022 to 662,374 tons in November 2023.

ALSO READ Kinnow Exporters Concerned As Afghanistan Hikes Customs Duty by 43%

In November 2023, North-based cement mills despatched 2.867 million tons of cement showing a decline of 12.24 percent against 3.267 million tons despatches in November 2022. South-based mills despatched 1.057 million tons of cement during November 2023 which was 42.44 percent more compared to the despatches of 0.742 million tons during November 2022.

North-based cement mills despatched 2.723 million tons of cement in domestic markets in November 2023 showing a decline of 13.91 percent against 3.163 million tons of despatches in November 2022. South-based mills despatched 538,668 tons of cement in local markets during November 2023 which was 22.85% less compared to the despatches of 698,225 during November 2022.

Exports from North-based mills increased by 38.64 percent as the quantities increased from 103,824 tons in November 2022 to 143,942 tons in November 2023. Exports from the South also massively increased by 1080 percent to 518,432 tons in November 2023 from 43,933 tons during the same month last year.

During the first five months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 19.816 million tons which is 10.81 percent higher than the 17.883 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches during this period were 16.688 million tons against 16.354 million tons during the same period last year showing an increase of 2.04 percent. Export despatches were also 104.60% more as the volumes increased to 3.129 million tons during the first five months of the current fiscal year compared to 1.529 million tons of exports done during the same period of last fiscal year.

North-based Mills despatched 13.836 million tons of cement domestically during the first five months of the current fiscal year showing an increase of 2 percent from cement despatches of 13.566 million tons during July-November 2022. Exports from the North increased by 32.76 percent to 695,206 tons during July-November 2023 compared with 523,647 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North-based Mills increased by 3.14 percent to 14.532 million tons during the first five months of the current financial year from 14.089 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July-November 2023 were 2.851 million tons showing an increase of 2.26 percent over 2.788 million tons of cement despatched during the last fiscal year. Exports from the South also increased by 142.01 percent to 2.433 million tons during July-November 2023 compared with 1.006 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South-based Mills increased by 39.30 percent to 5.284 million tons during the first five months of the current financial year from 3.794 million tons during the same period of the last financial year.

ALSO READ Cotton Market Under Pressure Amid Textile Crisis and Upcoming Holiday Season

A spokesman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association mentioned that some sources had implemented an axle load regime since 1st November 2023 without any consultation with stakeholders. There will be a massive increase in freight charges on cement, coal, and other raw materials. It will add unnecessary pressure on our inflation which can increase by double digits. We would like to suggest to the government to implement axle load in a phase-wise manner over the next two to three years. We also foresee a major shortage of trucks which will disturb the supply to the markets. Exports will also be affected by this axle load regime, he added.