Law Ministry Notifies Appointment of Chairman CCP Appellate Tribunal

Ministry of Law and Justice has notified the appointment of Justice r Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel as chairman of the Competition Appellate Tribunal Competition Commission of Pakistan.

As per the notification, in the exercise of the power conferred by section 43 of the Competition Appellate Act 2010, the federal government is pleased to appoint Justice (R) Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, former judge Supreme Court of Pakistan as chairman of the Competition Appellate Tribunal Islamabad till attaining the age of sixty-eight 13/07/2025 with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

The federal cabinet last week had approved his appointment as chairman of the Competition Appellate Tribunal of CCP.