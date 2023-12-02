You Can Now PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Interest Free Installments

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series has been out since the start of the year, but it is now easier to get it PTA approved than before. This is because the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be PTA approved on interest-free installments at Alfa Mall for as low as Rs. 26,667 per month.

Alfa Mall offers installments of either 3 months or 6 months, each with 0% markup, but note that this only works with Bank Alfalah credit cards. Keep in mind that a processing fee of 6% will be charged on the 6-month installment plan. The total cost for the phone’s PTA approval is Rs. 159,999 at the time of writing.

All you have to do is fill in your CNIC number and the IMEI numbers of your Samsung handset and choose your installment plan. IMEI numbers are usually found on the retail box or inside the phone’s settings menu in the ‘About Phone’ section.

Once your payment is complete, a request for PTA approval will be generated and your phone should be approved within 5 to 7 days. Once it is approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will call you, but if you don’t receive a call within 7 days, you can check the approval status of your phone via PTA’s official website by entering your IMEI number.

There is also a cheaper listing on the Alfa Mall website where you can get the S23 Ultra PTA approved for a total of Rs. 157,000. This comes from the seller called Friends Communication.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 called the ‘SD8G2 for Galaxy’, which is just a slightly overclocked variant. It has a tall 6.8-inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 200MP main camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging.