Pakistani School Wins Best School in South Asia Award, Secures $100,000 Prize Money

In a significant achievement, a Pakistani school, operated by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), secured the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize worth $100,000 at the UN climate conference in Dubai.

The school was declared the best Global School in South Asia for its groundbreaking project focused on water conservation and organic farming. Competing against finalists from India and Bangladesh, the KORT school stood out for its innovative approach to addressing climate-related challenges.

ALSO READ Group of Beggars Disguised as Umrah Pilgrims Arrested from Multan Airport

During the award ceremony at Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed presented the accolade. The Zayed Sustainability Prize, honoring the legacy of UAE’s founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recognizes initiatives by small and medium enterprises, non-profit organizations, and high schools addressing issues related to health, food, energy, water, and climate.

Sumaiya Bibi, a 19-year-old representative of KORT, highlighted the urgency of their water conservation project, stating that clean drinking water in Pakistan is expected to be depleted by 2025. She expressed the school’s commitment to setting up water filtration plants and sensor taps to minimize water wastage, along with establishing a kitchen garden through organic farming for nutritional benefits.

ALSO READ Chinese Airlines Announces 3 Weekly Flights to Pakistani City

The KORT School and College of Excellence, based in Azad Kashmir, was established in 2016 to support children orphaned in the 2005 earthquake. With over 500 students, the institution provides education, boarding facilities, food, clothing, and medical care. The prize money will be utilized for projects related to clean water and organic farming in rural areas, according to Chaudhry Mohammed Akhtar, the founding chairman of the organization.

This year’s Zayed Sustainability Prize, awarded to 11 winners across various categories, reflects a total prize fund of $3.6 million. These innovative solutions aim to transform lives and contribute to environmental sustainability on a global scale.

Via: Arab News