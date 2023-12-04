Punjab Bans Qingqi Rickshaws Giving Owners 30-Day Deadline

The caretaker provincial government of Punjab has taken strict action against Qingqi rickshaws. As per details, rickshaws have been banned across Punjab, including Lahore.

The Caretaker Provincial Minister of Punjab for Transport, Livestock, and Mines & Minerals, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, stated that the government had issued a warning of 30 days to the owners of rickshaws.

He added that following the completion of the 30-day warning period, the provincial authorities will start a crackdown, including against those illegally producing motorcycle and loader rickshaws.

Additionally, it has been decided to ban all the rickshaws in major cities that didn’t get approval from the transport department. The government plans to launch a crackdown in small cities and rural areas in the next phase.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, had announced to ban on the manufacturing and sale of new Qingqis rickshaws. It should be noted that caretaker CM Punjab had announced a 30-day free registration period for Qingqi rickshaws.

He stated that 95% of rickshaws across Punjab are unregistered, and without any fitness certificate, contributing to environmental pollution.