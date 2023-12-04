Punjab Has Issued Over 74,000 Driving Licenses in Just 1 Day

The ongoing crackdown on people driving without licenses has started yielding results as thousands of people across Punjab have thronged licensing centers and offices to comply with the regulations.

According to details, the provincial traffic police have issued 74,000 licenses within just 24 hours. This was revealed by a spokesman for the Punjab Traffic Police.

The most number of driving licenses, totaling 24,000, were issued in the provincial capital, underscoring a substantial increase in compliance with licensing regulations.

Traffic Police Punjab’s Additional IG Mirza Faran Beg applauded the efforts of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Captain (retd.) Mustansar Feroze. The additional IG is overseeing the process of issuing fines and licenses at a monitoring center established at the traffic headquarters.

Recently, two men were arrested after they attempted to pass the driving test through cheating. As per details, one of the arrested individuals had sent his friend to pass the test for him.

However, his suspicious behavior raised doubts about his identity, eventually leading to their arrest.