1st Futsal National Cup 2023 Starts Today

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the schedule of the 2023 Futsal National Cup to be played in Peshawar from 5 December 2023.

The groups are set and the draws are out! 🏟️ Let’s get the ball rolling tonight 🧤⚽️#pakistanfootball #hojayefutsal #futsalnationalcup pic.twitter.com/8QAt008500 — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) December 5, 2023

Six groups of four teams each have been announced, and they will fight for the National Cup Phase-4.

Groups A and B will play their matches with the reporting time being 5:00 PM (Pakistan time) on 5 December 2023. Teams from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were invited and these final 24 teams have been selected to play in the national competition.

ALSO READ PFF Shares Important Update on District Football Association Elections

The venue for the matches is Garrison Park, Peshawar. The ground is powered by ‘Total Football’, who have had a presence in the futsal competition of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for the past three years.

23 teams were announced yesterday, but there has been an increase in the teams as the quantity stands at 24 now.

23 teams but only ONE winner 🔥 The stage is set and the teams are ready. See you tomorrow, Peshawar 📈🌟#pakistanfootball #hojayefutsal #futsalnationalcup pic.twitter.com/avGO9QoKlZ — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) December 4, 2023

This is the fourth phase of the Futsal National Cup, as the previous three phases were held in Quetta, Lahore, and Islamabad. The previous phases had women’s competition as well, but the women’s competition hasn’t been announced for the Phase-4/Peshawar event.

ALSO READ Stephen Constantine Confirms How Long He Will Stay With Pakistan Football Team

Futsal National Cup Phase-3 was held in Islamabad, where Team Eighteen won the men’s event, while Smurfs FC won the women’s extravaganza.

The winner of the competition will bag Rs. 300,000 while the runners-up will earn Rs. 150,000.