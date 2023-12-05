Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Watch Pakistan Vs. Netherlands Junior Hockey World Cup 2023 Live

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 5, 2023

Pakistan men’s hockey team will begin their journey in FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Malaysia tomorrow, 6 December 2023.

The Junior World Cup began today, 5 December 2023, in the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur. The event will run from 5-16 December 2023, as Pakistan is in Group ‘D’ along with the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Belgium.

Pakistan will play their first match against the Netherlands on 6 December 2023 at the Malaysia Hockey National Stadium. The match will begin at 6:00 AM (Pakistan time)

The top two sides will progress to the quarter-final stage of the event, while the bottom two will fight for the outside top eight placement matches.

In the recent warm-up match, Pakistan defeated South Africa 2-0, as captain Hannan Shahid and Ghazanfar Ali scored for the boys in green. South Africa is ranked 10th in the FIH Junior Outdoor World Hockey Rankings while Pakistan is 12th.

Pakistan’s team will play a hockey match on consecutive days, 6 and 7 December 2023, before there’s a day’s break and then the third and final group stage match on 9 December 2023.

FIH Junior Outdoor World Hockey Rankings Country
1 Argentina
2 Germany
3 India
4 Netherlands
5 Belgium
6 Spain
7 France
8 Malaysia
9 Australia
10 South Africa
11 Korea
12 Pakistan
13 New Zealand
14 Canada
15 England
16 Egypt

How To Watch The Match?

Download the watch.hockey application to stream the matches live on your preferred digital screen.

Pakistani audiences can watch the match live on PTV Sports.

Faiz Ahmed

>