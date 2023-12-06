Brian Lara Predicts Player Who Can Break His Records

Former West Indies captain, Brian Lara has made a prediction about India’s emerging talent, Shubman Gill, expressing his belief that Gill has the potential to surpass his records.

During an interview, Brian Lara predicted that Shubman Gill has the potential to surpass his records of 400 not-out runs and 501 not-out runs in first-class cricket.

Brian Lara said, “Shubman Gill is the most talented player of the new generation. I believe Shubman Gill can break my records of 400 and 501 not-out.”

Brian Lara also praised Shubman Gill’s fantastic batting style, noting that Gill’s approach is impressive. Lara stated that in the coming years, Shubman Gill will dominate the cricket scene, expressing that Gill has the potential to break many batting records.

It should be noted that Brian Lara holds the first-class cricket record with an unbeaten score of 501 runs, as well as the international Test record for scoring 400 runs against England.

ALSO READ Moin Khan Set for New Challenge as Quetta Gladiators’ Team Director in PSL 9

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has become the youngest cricketer to score centuries in all three formats for India. Additionally, he holds the record for being the youngest player to achieve a double century in one-day internationals.