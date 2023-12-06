Moin Khan Set for New Challenge as Quetta Gladiators’ Team Director in PSL 9

Former Pakistan captain, Moin Khan has been appointed as Team Director for the Quetta Gladiators as they gear up for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Quetta Gladiators have issued a statement in which owner Nadeem Omar, along with the entire team, extended their warmest congratulations to the former wicketkeeper-batter.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Smashes 100 Against Australian PM’s XI

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 MOIN KHAN APPOINTED AS TEAM DIRECTOR The Quetta Gladiators owner Mr. Nadeem Omar and the team management has decided to appoint Pakistan’s former captain and ’92 WC winner Mr. Moin Khan as

Team Director.

Khan has been serving the team as the Head Coach since… pic.twitter.com/umQ6ri2dTS — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) December 5, 2023

Quetta Gladiators said in a statement, “The owner Nadeem Omar, and the whole team extend their best wishes to the newly appointed Team Director and believe that the team will dominate in the country’s premier cricket league through his skills and wisdom.”

Moin Khan, a crucial figure in the Gladiators coaching setup since the first season of the PSL, assumes a new role after eight years as the head coach.

During Moin Khan’s tenure as head coach, the team secured the championship title in 2019 and achieved the runner-up position twice, reflecting a sustained period of success and growth for the Gladiators.

ALSO READ Kiwi Star Jimmy Neesham Signs Up for PSL 9 Draft

The PSL draft is set to be held at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. PSL 9 is tentatively slated to commence from 8 February to 24 March 2024.