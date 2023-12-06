Babar Azam’s Sportsmanship Steals the Show in Match Against Australian PM’s XI

During the ongoing four-day warm-up match between the Pakistan cricket team and the Australian Prime Minister’s XI, former captain Babar Azam left the field after the umpire decided not to give him out.

According to the details, Babar Azam was aware that he was out after the bowler appealed for a catch, and despite the umpire giving him a not-out decision, he walked off the field, recognizing that he was indeed out.

After opener Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique were dismissed, Babar forged a crucial partnership of 92 runs with skipper Shan Masood but eventually got out after contributing 40 runs.

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, Shan Masood played an outstanding innings, amassing 156 runs and remaining not out at the close of play.

Pakistan displayed commendable cricket throughout the day, concluding with a total of 324-6 after facing 89.4 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Sarfraz Ahmed played a crucial innings, scoring 41 runs, while opener Abdullah Shafique contributed 38 runs.

The Pakistan team finds itself in a favorable position, as they ended the day on a high note. This serves as valuable practice ahead of the challenging Test series against Australia, scheduled to commence the first match on 14 December in Perth.