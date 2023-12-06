Honor Plans to Launch 3 Flagship Phones Soon, One With Porsche Design

Honor is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming flagship series, known as the Magic 6. As per information from notable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the series is expected to comprise three models, likely to include vanilla, Pro, and Ultimate variants. Additionally, there’s mention of a Porsche Design model in development, which may potentially replace the Ultimate variant.

According to the leaked details, or at least as per the machine translation of the source’s post, all the phones within the Magic 6 series will feature two selfie cameras housed within an oval punch hole. The phones are categorized as “middle size,” “large size,” and “extra large size,” with the first two sporting a circular camera island.

The largest variant is described as having a shape between a circle and a rectangle, reminiscent of the design seen in the Magic 5 Ultimate. However, the exact interpretation is a bit unclear – it could either be the “new Porsche Design” or an entirely distinct smartphone in the lineup.

Founded by the designer of the original Porsche 911 sports car in the 1960s, Porsche Design is a renowned design studio. In the realm of mobile phones, it gained recognition for crafting various BlackBerry smartphones before establishing a long-standing partnership with Huawei spanning over seven years.

If the rumor holds, and the source of the leak has a track record of accurate reports, Honor is poised to take another significant stride in its evolution – transitioning from a student to a master.

As the leading smartphone company in China, Honor appears to be assuming the Porsche Design partnership from its previous owner, marking a notable development in its strategic ventures.