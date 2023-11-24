Honor 100 Series Brings Faster Charging and New Snapdragon Processors

Honor has recently unveiled its latest additions to the smartphone market, launching the Honor 100 and Honor 100 Pro. These devices mark a significant step forward in mobile technology, boasting 100W fast charging capabilities and a specialized RF chip, the C1, designed to enhance call quality even in challenging environments.

Honor 100

The Honor 100 stands out with its sleek 7.8 mm profile and a vibrant 6.7-inch OLED display, offering a 1220p resolution. It’s the first to incorporate the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, featuring a powerful Cortex-A715 core clocked at 3.15 GHz, supplemented by three additional cores at 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50 MP primary camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor, f/1.95 aperture, and OIS, complemented by a 12 MP ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera boasts a 50 MP sensor with an f/2.1 lens.

The Honor 100’s C1 chip intelligently selects the optimal cell tower for connectivity and seamlessly switches between networks, promising smoother calls and uninterrupted internet and video streaming, even in challenging situations like high-speed trains, subways, and elevators.

Packed with a 5,000 mAh battery, the Honor 100 supports 100W fast charging, with the necessary adapter included in the box. Other notable features include NFC, Honor Histen sound, and MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13.

The Honor 100 is available in Black, White, Blue, or Purple, starting at CNY 2,499 ($350/€320) for the 12/256 GB version, and can be ordered from the Honor China website.

Honor 100 Pro

The Honor 100 Pro elevates the experience with a larger 6.78-inch OLED screen and the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It retains the 50 MP main and 12 MP ultrawide cameras from the Honor 100 but adds a third 32 MP camera capable of “50x zoom,” primarily achieved through digital enhancement.

The Pro model also features the same 5,000 mAh battery with 100W charging as its sibling but introduces 66W wireless charging, capable of fully charging the device in just 42 minutes. To manage heat, Honor has incorporated a VC cooling solution that is 30% lighter than standard copper VC, ensuring efficient temperature control.

The Honor 100 Pro shares other specifications with the non-Pro model, including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, the C1 chip for enhanced RF performance, and MagicOS 7.2.

Available in Black, White, Blue, and Purple (with the latter two featuring a faux leather design), the Honor 100 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 ($480/€440) for the 12/256 GB option. A higher-end variant with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage is available in Purple and White, priced at CNY 4,399 ($620/€565).

