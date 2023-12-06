Is Luis Suarez Going to Reunite With Lionel Messi in Inter Miami?

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is linked with a move to MLS club Inter Miami as his contract at Brazilian club Gremio comes to an end this month. Suarez will become a free agent on 1st January 2024, which means that he can join any club that contacts him.

Suarez enjoyed a formidable campaign in Brazil as he scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists during his time at Gremio. He represented the club in 51 matches, and now has the ball in his court whether to join the American side and link with his ex-partner 8-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi or call it quits and retire from professional football.

It is rumored that Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham wants Luis Suarez to reunite with his former Barcelona teammate and help the side reach new greater heights. Despite the offer, it is highly unlikely that Suarez will move to Miami due to his aging body.

Suarez, in a recent interview, said, “Days before each game I take three pills, and hours before playing I get an injection. If not, I can’t play. I have to think that in maybe five years I won’t be able to play 5-a-side football with my friends. My son asks me to play with him and I simply cannot.” In the same interview Suarez said that he would like to end his career with Messi by his side, which has made people intrigued with his move to Miami.