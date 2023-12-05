First Sacking of the Premier League Season

Sheffield United have sacked their first-team manager Paul Heckingbottom as the side is reeling at the bottom of the table in the English Premier League.

ALSO READ English Premier League Signs Mega TV Deal Worth $8.5 Billion

Heckingbottom’s sacking comes after the disastrous performance against the second-worst performing team in the PL, Burnley. The Blades lost to Burnley 5-0 at Burnley’s home ground Turf Moor which has now triggered the sacking.

United’s striker Oliver McBurnie received a red card in the first half, which led to the team conceding three more goals in the second half after they were down to 10 men. After the performance, Burnley overtook United and took 19th place in the PL standings. Both the teams have had a terrible start to the season, but the thrashing has resulted in Heckingbottom losing his job.

Sheffield United has contacted their ex-manager Chris Wilder to become the manager of the first team again. Wilder left the job with mutual consent in March 2021, when the team was bottom of the PL after 28 matches amassing a meager 14 points.

ALSO READ Indian Football Hit With a Massive Match-Fixing Scandal

Sheffield United’s next assignment is against second-placed Liverpool FC on 07 December 2023, 12:30 AM (Pakistan time). The Blades have lost to the Merseyside Reds for four consecutive times before the upcoming match. The match will take place in United’s home ground, Bramall Lane.