Men’s Team Congratulates Women’s Team After Historic Series Win

Pakistan men’s team has sent a special message from Australia for the women’s team as they registered their inaugural series win against New Zealand.

Pakistan’s women’s cricket team has achieved a groundbreaking victory, securing a historic T20I series win against New Zealand with an impressive 2-0 lead. This is the first-ever series victory against New Zealand, marking a moment of joy for the nation.

The nation showered praise and congratulations on the women’s team, and even the men’s cricket team joined in the festivities. Hasan Ali from the men’s team commended the hard work and resilience of the women players in a special message. He further acknowledged the efforts of the management and the coaches in nurturing and promoting women’s team. Hasan Ali was later shown celebrating the historic victory with the entire team as the men cricketers lauded the women’s team’s victory with cheers.

Loud applause for the 🇵🇰 women's team 👏 A message from the boys in Australia 🏏🤝#BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/by2UrutdSU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2023

In their celebrations, the men’s team highlighted the immense pride brought home by the women’s team and acknowledged their special accomplishment. This celebratory moment was particularly noteworthy as the men’s team marked the occasion while being in Australia before their own Test series.