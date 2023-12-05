How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Prime Minister’s XI Warm Up Match Live Streaming

As the Pakistan national team gears up for their challenging three-match Test series against Australia, the Men in Green are set to commence their four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI tomorrow.

The Pakistan cricket team has faced challenges during their recent tours to Australia, particularly in the Test series where they have not secured a victory on Australian soil. Eager to overcome past setbacks, the Men in Green are determined to deliver a commendable performance with their revamped team.

The newly appointed captain, Shan Masood will lead the Pakistani side in the upcoming three-match series against Australia. Before diving into the main event, the team will undergo a crucial warm-up phase, facing Prime Minister’s XI in a four-day match.

Pakistani fans are hoping that, under the fresh leadership of Shan Masood, the team will exhibit their best form in the upcoming test series, aiming to create positive memories and turn the tide of their historical struggles in Australia.

Live Streaming

The four-day warm-up match between Pakistan and Prime Minister’s XI will be streamed live on cricket.com.au’s official YouTube channel and Cricket Australia’s YouTube channel. Pakistani fans can watch the live streaming on these respective channels from Pakistan.

However, there will be no official television broadcast for the match.

The Green Shirts are set to face a four-day warm-up against Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra tomorrow, which will start at 4:30 AM Pakistan Time.

Match Timing