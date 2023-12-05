Heated Discussion Between Sarfaraz and Saud Shakeel Goes Viral [Video]

Ahead of their four-day practice match against Australia’s Prime Minister XI, tensions flared as Pakistan’s wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, and middle order batter Saud Shakeel engaged in a heated exchange during a rigorous training session in Canberra.

Sarfaraz and Saud engaged in an exchange of words during a practice session, creating a buzz as the video quickly went viral on social media.

Shakeel’s voice echoed in the video, questioning, “For how much longer do you anticipate my usefulness to you?”

In response, Sarfaraz retorted firmly, “You were never meant to be of any use to me. From the outset, I never issued any instructions to you, nor did I request a swap. I executed the exchange with the intended individual.”

Undeterred, Shakeel countered, “Yet, you still went through with the swap, proving my worth to you.”

Pakistan has arrived in Australia for a three-Test series, commencing with the initial match scheduled in Perth on December 14. Preceding the series, the team is set to engage in a four-day practice game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, which is slated to begin tomorrow.

