Quetta Gladiators Appoint Shane Watson as Head Coach for PSL 9

Before Shane Watson’s announcement as the head coach, Quetta Gladiators sparked curiosity on social media by sharing a post that challenged followers with the intriguing caption, ‘Can You Guess?’

Initial reports suggested that Shane Watson would be joining the Quetta Gladiators as their head coach. However, the latest confirmation from Cricinfo has solidified the news.

Shane Watson previously played in the Pakistan Super League for both Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. He concluded his PSL journey with the Gladiators.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators announced that Moin Khan has been appointed as the Team Director, having previously served as the head coach.

Moin Khan, an integral figure in the Gladiators coaching setup since the inaugural season of the PSL, has transitioned to a new role after serving as the head coach for eight years.

Throughout his tenure in this pivotal position, the team, under his guidance, clinched the championship title in 2019 and attained the runner-up position twice, underscoring a sustained period of remarkable success and growth for the Gladiators.