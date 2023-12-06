English Superstar Jason Roy Signs Up for PSL 9 Draft

The excitement of the Pakistan cricket festival is reaching its peak, with England’s opening batter, Jason Roy, officially joining the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 draft.

Earlier today, PSL officially announced Jason Roy’s signing for the PSL 9 draft on social media.

Jason Roy has previously played for two franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL): Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. In the last PSL season, he represented the Quetta Gladiators.

It will be exciting to see which franchise will pick him for their team, or whether Quetta Gladiators will choose to retain him for PSL 9.

More than 250 international players have officially registered for PSL 9, transforming the tournament into a genuinely global spectacle.

Notably, approximately 20 of these players are in the platinum category. As the processes of trades and retentions unfold, enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the outcomes, eager to witness the ultimate compositions of their favorite teams.

Meanwhile, the excitement continues to mount in the lead-up to the draft scheduled to unfold in Lahore on December 13th.