Pakistan Sports Board Assures to Install Lights at Jinnah Stadium for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General (DG) Shoaib Khoso has confirmed the Pakistani football supporters that the stadiums within the country will be well-equipped for the upcoming fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The PSB is fully aware of the situation, we will make sure to install the lights and seatings before the match in march, we will not let down the football lovers, please rest assure. — shoaib khoso (@shoaybkhoso) December 7, 2023

While answering a worry on a social media platform, Khoso addressed that the PSB is well-aware of the situation, and they will make sure that the floodlights and seats are ready before the next match in March 2024.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) Chairperson Haroon Malik has previously addressed the issue and said that it is the government’s prerogative to maintain the stadia.

PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik: "Jinnah Stadium's lights is 350 lumen but the international requirement is 1800. We have requested PSB, who have worked really hard to improve the facility, to upgrade the lights so that we can host night matches." #PakistanFootball pic.twitter.com/Hqc0KSqPCS — Muneeb Farrukh (@Muneeb313_) November 7, 2023

The 18th amendment to the Pakistani constitution resulted in the local authorities getting the entitlement to maintain the sporting facilities. The PFF itself can’t maintain the ground, rather it is the PSB’s duty to make sure that the ground is ready for all weather and conditions.

According to sources, Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, has a capacity of 48,000 spectators, but due to seat limitations, it can’t be filled. FIFA, football regulatory authority, allows the spectators to sit in enclosures where seats are available, while sitting on footsteps isn’t allowed.

The second issue is lack of floodlight output. The current floodlights give an output of 350 lumen, but the international requirement is 1800 lumen.

Football supporters are looking towards PSB to fix these issues before the next Pakistan football match in March 2024.