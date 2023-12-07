Shahid Afridi Requests ICC to Oversee Lack of Payments from Leagues

Shahid Afridi has requested ICC to oversee the matter of lack of payments from Global T20 League and International League T20.

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi has bravely pointed out financial irregularities in the Canada Global T20 League and International League T20, urging the ICC to step in. Shahid Afridi, in his statement, expressed his hesitance to expose the issue but stressed his duty to fellow players and the sport. Allegedly, both leagues owe payments to many players, and despite pleas, the organizing bodies remain unbothered. Shahid Afridi’s call for the ICC’s urgent attention has highlighted the seriousness of the situation.

ALSO READ Top International Stars Officially Join Platinum and Diamond Category for PSL 9 Draft

“I didn’t want to do this, but need to for the sake of my peers and the sport I love so dearly, it is tantamount and extremely integral for the organizing members of any event to keep the word in every situation. Canada’s Global T20 League and ILLT20 owe payments to many of their players and have been non responsive to the requests. ICC please look into the matter as it requires your urgent attention”, said Shahid Afridi.

ALSO READ 485 International Stars Sign Up for Upcoming PSL Draft

The cricket community is waiting for the ICC’s response to this plea for intervention, eager to see if the global governing body will take action on the reported non-payment problem. As players await resolution, Afridi’s outspoken advocacy brings attention to the challenges faced by cricketers and the need for transparency and accountability in cricket leagues.