Tottenham’s Pakistan-Origin Goalkeeper Back in Training After Lengthy Injury

Tottenham Hotspur goal-keeper Alfie Whiteman is back in training as he recently came back from an ankle injury that he suffered during the pre-season.

Whiteman has heritage from Pakistan, which means he can represent the nation if he gets the green passport. He is currently signed to English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, where he acts as the 3th-choice goal-keeper, behind Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Foster.

Whiteman made his debut for Hotspur when he was substituted in place of Joe Hart in the 2021 UEFA Europa League. That is his only appearance for the North London club.

Full name ‘Alfie Malik Whiteman’; he is 25-years-old and has many years left in him. The 6-foot-2-inches tall stop-stopper can be an added bonus to the nation which will face Jordan in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2024.

Pakistan men’s football team qualified for the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in October 2023, when they beat Cambodia 1-0 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad. It was the first time in 76 years that Pakistan progressed to the 2nd round.

Alfie Whiteman, if he manages to attain Pakistan’s nationality, will be a perfect replacement for the Men in Green’s long-standing number one, Yousuf Butt. Butt, has been a mainstay in the side over the past few years and led the team against Cambodia at Jinnah Stadium.