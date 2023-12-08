Check Out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Collection of Luxury Cars [Images]

Portuguese forward, and 5-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a successful football career after his stints at English Premier League club Manchester United, Spain’s Real Madrid and Italy’s Juventus.

Ronaldo is currently signed to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr where he can be called a trendsetter for bringing top European stars to the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

CR7 is known for another hobby of his other than football, which is keeping expensive cars. He has a long list of luxury vehicles which he uses on a daily basis while commuting between various locations. Taking a look at some of CR7’s cars:

Bugatti Centodieci

The Bugatti product is the most expensive car owned by the goal-scoring machine. The car cost Ronaldo approximately $9 million when he bought it in 2021.



McLaren Senna

The McLaren machine cost the Portuguese superstar approximately $1 million. He has promoted the car of his social media account on multiple occasions.



Rolls Royce Phantom

Probably the most dearest of all his cars. This product was gifted to CR7 by his partner Georgina Rodriguez during the Christmas 2022 vacations. It is said to cost around $460,000.



Other Collection

Ronaldo has a long list of Ferrari products, while he also owns Lamborghini and Aston Martin. CR7 prefers German vehicles such as BMW M6 and Mercedes. Porsche and Maserati are also included in his collection.