Fans in Canberra Wish Pakistan Team Good Luck for Australia Test Series

Preparations are well underway for the Green Shirts as they gear up for a challenging Test series against Australia. Currently, the team is in action against the Australia Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, where passionate Pakistani fans gathered to show their enthusiastic support.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently shared a video on their YouTube channel, featuring interviews with enthusiastic Pakistani cricket fans who were present in Canberra. In the video, these passionate supporters extended their best wishes to the team.

A young fan enthusiastically expressed support for the Pakistan cricket team, declaring Mohammad Rizwan as his favorite player and extending good wishes to the entire team. The group, comprising Test captain Shan Masood, former captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Hasan Ali, graciously interacted with their fans, even autographing memorabilia for them.

In the ongoing four-day warm-up match against Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI, Shan Masood exhibited an outstanding performance by scoring a remarkable double-century. Pakistan declared their innings at 391-9.

During the response, the PM XI batted brilliantly, concluding day 3 at 367-4, trailing by only 24 runs. Matt Renshaw showcased brilliance, notching up an impressive 136 runs not out.

While it was challenging for the Pakistani bowlers, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, and Imam-ul-Haq each contributed with a wicket apiece.