Ex-Indian Cricketer Draws Parallels Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket

Renowned former Indian cricketer, Ajay Jadeja serving as the mentor for Afghanistan during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, has drawn insightful parallels between the cricketing trajectories of Pakistan and Afghanistan, offering a unique perspective on the two teams.

In a recent interview, Ajay Jadeja revealed that he shared his tactics with the Afghanistan cricket team. He expressed his belief that Pakistan was once in a similar position to Afghanistan.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Defends Former Captain Babar Azam

Jadeja said, “I am ready and I shared my learnings with Afghans, and I believe Pakistan was once like Afghanistan. You could say anything you wanted in the face of your teammate.”

Ajay Jadeja, who played 15 Tests and 196 ODIs for India, was appointed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) as a mentor for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

It should be noted that Afghanistan’s performance secured a sixth-placed finish in the World Cup 2023, ensuring their spot in the Champions Trophy 2025.

They secured the 6th position on the points table of the mega event, registering memorable victories against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands. They were also close to beating Australia, but Maxwell ruined Afghanistan’s party, resulting in their defeat.

ALSO READ Watch Babar, Sarfaraz and Shan Plan a Trip During Match Against Australia PM XI

Meanwhile, Jonathan Trott, the current head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team, and the team’s captain, Hasmatullah Shahidi, showered praise on veteran cricketer Ajay Jadeja for his significant role in Afghanistan’s World Cup campaign.