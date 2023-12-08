PCB Announces Domestic Contracts for 11 Emerging Women Cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced domestic contracts for 11 emerging women cricketers, including ten from the Under-19 category. This decision increases the number of contracted female players to 80.

One player belongs to the emerging category, while the other ten are selected based on their performance in the Women’s Under-19 T20 tournament held in Muridke in September.

ALSO READ Ex-Indian Cricketer Draws Parallels Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, expressed his delight at announcing women’s domestic contracts for Under-19 and emerging players.

He praised their exceptional skills displayed in the recent domestic cricket tournaments. This step reflects the commitment of the PCB and its management committee members to promote the development of women’s cricket in Pakistan.

The contracts mark a positive beginning for women’s cricket in the country, and the management committee will continue to provide full support for women’s cricket in the future.

Tania Malik, Head of Women’s Cricket, said that they are enthusiastic about awarding domestic contracts to eleven young players who showcased excellent performances in the recent domestic cricket tournaments. This initiative reflects our commitment to the future of women’s cricket in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Defends Former Captain Babar Azam

The contracts for these eleven players are effective from November 2023 to June 2024.

The players who have been awarded domestic contracts include Aqsa Yusuf (Multan), Arisha Ansari (Okara), Hameera Ghulam Hussain (Quetta), Kainat Iman (Karachi), Maimoona Khalid (Lahore), Mabeen Ahmed (Rawalpindi), Maqdas Bukhari (Multan), Muskan Abid (Lahore), Saba Sher (Lahore), Samia Afsar (Lahore), and Shamir Rajput (Multan). Shamir Rajput is included in the emerging category.