IT Ministry to Establish PMU for Execution of Digital Economy Enhancement Project

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is set to establish a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) for the execution of the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP).

The project, approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in April 2023, has received overwhelming support for its mission to digitize the nation’s economy.

The updated cost of the DEEP project is now estimated at Rs. 1.74 billion, highlighting the government’s substantial investment in fostering technological innovation and economic growth. As the project enters its final stage of consultation, it is likely to be presented before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) soon.

Under the leadership of the MoITT, DEEP will be jointly executed by key stakeholders including the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the National Information Technology Board (NITB), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Ignite and Board of Investment (BOI). This collaborative effort is poised to harness the collective expertise of these institutions for a comprehensive and impactful digital transformation.

The PMU, stationed at the MoITT, will play a pivotal role in overseeing the DEEP project. Led by a Project Director, the PMU’s core team will include specialists in financial management, procurement, social and environmental safeguards, monitoring, evaluation and reporting, and communications/outreach. This ensures a holistic approach to project administration, guaranteeing efficiency and transparency.

To further solidify the project’s success, a detailed Project Operations Manual (POM) will be crafted within three months of project effectiveness. This manual will provide a roadmap, outlining the organizational structure of the PMU, and detailing the duties and responsibilities of its staff. It will cover technical, administrative, financial, procurement, safeguards, gender considerations, monitoring and evaluation, and reporting protocols.

One of the aspects of DEEP involves NADRA’s pivotal role in building a data exchange layer for government agencies. This will facilitate secure information exchange, while also providing citizens with a digital ‘wallet’ to safeguard their credentials. This innovation has the potential to transform citizens’ access to public and private services, ranging from essential documents like birth certificates to seamless banking experiences.