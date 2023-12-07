Pakistan’s First-Ever National Space Policy to be Approved Soon

The country’s first-ever National Space Policy is in the final process of approval under which the satellite industry would be regulated in the country, well-placed sources have informed ProPakistani.

Under the policy, a National Space Agency would be established in the country, and satellite service providers intending to provide satellite services in the country would be required to register themselves and obtain a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC), sources said.

ALSO READ Google SECP and Are Shutting Down Illegal Loan Apps in Pakistan

The policy is expected to be approved any time soon by the federal government as it has the consensus of all stakeholders.

The draft policy was formulated by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in collaboration with the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and shared with various ministries for feedback.

Sources said that Pakistan has no space policy as of now, due to which the country is facing difficulty in achieving a wide range of objectives in economics, commercial, educational, research, and scientific domains. The National Space Policy (NSP) will determine the direction of Pakistan in the field of space. The policy will aim to enhance the role of the space sector, promote mission activities, and increase public partnerships between research, education, start-ups, and industry.