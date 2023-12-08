Karachi Experiences Coldest Night of Winter

Karachi, the capital of Sindh, is the business hub of the country and usually experiences hot nights throughout the year. An unusual event occurred when the mercury levels fell below 14°C; 13.5°C to be precise.

The Met Office confirmed the temperatures and predicted that the temperature will fall to 12°C on the weekend.

In Sindh, the lowest temperature was recorded in Mithi (6.5 °C), followed by Mohenjo Daro (7 °C), Sukkur (8°C) and 9.5 °C in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The Met department suggested that dry weather will prevail in Karachi for the upcoming two days, while light fog is expected during the early morning hours.

The metropolis will experience winds that are likely to blow from the northeast during the day and from the southwest in the evening, while the weather in the Sindh province will remain dry and cold in most parts.

The monthly report of the Met Office predicts normal to slightly above rainfall in most parts of the country, particularly the central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, during the current month.

The month of January will bring normal precipitation in most parts of the country, particularly Sindh. In February 2024, normal to slightly above normal precipitation is expected over most parts of the country particularly the upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.