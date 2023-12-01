Khunjerab Pass Closed Despite Pak-China Commitment to Keep it Open All Year

Pakistan has decided to shut down the Khunjerab Pass for the next five months due to heavy snowfall and challenging weather conditions.

Before the official closure, more than 40 containers entered Pakistan through the Pass. According to details, Khunjerab Pass will remain closed until April 1 when the weather conditions improve.

ALSO READ Hundreds of FBR Officers Are Non-Filers

Officials, including President of the Hunza Chamber, Daulat Karim, and ex-member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Javed Hussain, and Chief Executive Officer of AJ International Cargo, Khurram Zafar, witnessed the closure of the border.

Khunjerab Pass is closed every year at the end of November under the Border Protocol Agreement, ensuring the safety of transportation amid harsh winter conditions.

Earlier, the Chinese government had announced closing the border from December to March. Recently, the two countries announced to keep the high-altitude road open throughout the year.

ALSO READ Pakistan Bans Wheat Import from India and Israel

However, a formal agreement is yet to be signed and Khunjerab Pass has been closed as per the normal annual routine.

In a statement, the Khunjerab Port management of China’s Xinjiang region had said that until their State Port Management Office issues an official notification, “Khunjerab Port will continue to adopt the seasonal mode of customs clearance, with normal closure from December to March.”