Sindh Announces Winter Vacations for Schools, Colleges and Universities

The government of Sindh has announced winter vacations for all educational institutes, including schools, colleges, and universities across the province.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department today, students will enjoy winter vacations from December 22 to December 31.

The department said that the notification has been issued in pursuance of the decisions taken in the Steering Committee’s meeting. Other provinces are also expected to officially announce winter vacations under a similar schedule.

On the other hand, weather across Karachi, Hyderabad, and most parts of Sindh is expected to remain dry during the next two days as per Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) forecast.