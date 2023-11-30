Sindh Announces Winter Vacations for Schools, Colleges and Universities

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 30, 2023 | 5:01 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The government of Sindh has announced winter vacations for all educational institutes, including schools, colleges, and universities across the province.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department today, students will enjoy winter vacations from December 22 to December 31.

ALSO READ

The department said that the notification has been issued in pursuance of the decisions taken in the Steering Committee’s meeting. Other provinces are also expected to officially announce winter vacations under a similar schedule.

On the other hand, weather across Karachi, Hyderabad, and most parts of Sindh is expected to remain dry during the next two days as per Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) forecast.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Netflix Unveils Epic GTA Trilogy for December Fun
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show-Cause Notice to Illegal Housing Scheme ‘Hawk’s Melbourne’
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>