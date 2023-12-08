Lahore Schools Banned from Opening During Winter Vacation

The Education Authority Lahore has directed private educational institutions against opening their campuses during the upcoming winter vacations, commencing from December 18 until January 1.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Authority Lahore, Parvaiz Akhtar Khan, has stated that exams can’t be conducted during the holidays. Additionally, schools have also been informed that teachers shouldn’t be called to duty during this period.

Educational institutions found violating the order will face strict action, resulting 2 in lakh fine or the cancellation of school registration, the CEO warned.

The authority has constituted special teams to ensure the implementation of its order. Deputy District Education Officers (DEOs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) have been handed over the responsibility of monitoring the five tehsils.

All the schools across the provincial capital have been issued directions in this regard.