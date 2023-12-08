LHC Imposes Massive Fine on Cafes in Lahore That Stay Open Till Late Night

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 8, 2023 | 7:14 pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered relevant authorities to take strict action against restaurants violating anti-smog measures.

LHC directed to impose a fine of Rs. 50,000 on restaurants that do not comply with the government’s anti-smog measures. The directive was issued during the hearing of environment-related petitions.

Furthermore, LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim also ordered to seal all the cafes in Lahore’s Johar Town that fail to shut down by 10 pm. Previously, Justice Karim had ordered that all commercial activities in the provincial capital should be closed by 10 pm.

During the hearing, Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) lawyer informed the court that the construction and renovation of all underpasses in Lahore would be completed by December 25.

Responding to the LDA’s lawyer, Justice Karim said that the work should be completed before the aforementioned date as the under-construction underpasses are creating traffic jams in the city.

Additionally, the Judge asked the lawyer about the time it would take for the LDA to finish the underpasses should it be permitted to continue construction during the daytime.

Later, Justice Shahid Karim directed the counsel to consult with the authority and give the court a final date.

