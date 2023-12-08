17 Pakistani Universities Included in QS Sustainability Rankings 2024

A total of 17 Pakistani universities have been ranked in the second edition of the QS Sustainability Rankings compared to just 5 in the first edition last year.

The QS Sustainability Rankings 2024 feature 1397 institutions across 95 countries and territories. It should be noted that universities are included in the rankings based on their social and environmental sustainability performance.

Among the Pakistani universities, the National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) took the number one spot followed by the University of Lahore.

COMSATS University Islamabad has been ranked at number three, the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore at number 4, and Bahria University at 5.

Following are the rankings of Pakistani universities:

Rank University Environmental Impact Social Impact 1 National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad 234 444 2 The University of Lahore 508 731 3 COMSATS University Islamabad 612 522 4 University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore 481 955 5 Bahria University, Islamabad. Pakistan 733 992 6 University of the Punjab 1001+ 693 7 Quaid-i-Azam University 754 961 8 Iqra University 1001+ 1001+ 9 University of Management and Technology 1001+ 716 10 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Pakistan 1001+ 1001+ 11 Air University Pakistan 1001+ 1001+ 12 Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 813 1001+ 13 University of Agriculture, Faisalabad 902 1001+ 14 National University of Modern Languages (NUML) 1001+ 1001+ 15 The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 1001+ 1001+ 16 University of Central Punjab 1001+ 1001+ 17 University of Karachi 1001+ 1001+

Globally, the University of Toronto has been ranked at number one, followed by the University of California, Berkeley, at two, the University of Manchester at three, the University of British Columbia at four, the University of Auckland at five, Imperial College London at six, the University of Sydney at seven, Lund University at eight, the University of Melbourne at nine, and Western University at ten.