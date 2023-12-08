17 Pakistani Universities Included in QS Sustainability Rankings 2024

A total of 17 Pakistani universities have been ranked in the second edition of the QS Sustainability Rankings compared to just 5 in the first edition last year.
The QS Sustainability Rankings 2024 feature 1397 institutions across 95 countries and territories. It should be noted that universities are included in the rankings based on their social and environmental sustainability performance.
Among the Pakistani universities, the National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) took the number one spot followed by the University of Lahore.
COMSATS University Islamabad has been ranked at number three, the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore at number 4, and Bahria University at 5.
Following are the rankings of Pakistani universities:
|Rank
|University
|Environmental Impact
|Social Impact
|1
|National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad
|234
|444
|2
|The University of Lahore
|508
|731
|3
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|612
|522
|4
|University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore
|481
|955
|5
|Bahria University, Islamabad. Pakistan
|733
|992
|6
|University of the Punjab
|1001+
|693
|7
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|754
|961
|8
|Iqra University
|1001+
|1001+
|9
|University of Management and Technology
|1001+
|716
|10
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, Pakistan
|1001+
|1001+
|11
|Air University Pakistan
|1001+
|1001+
|12
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|813
|1001+
|13
|University of Agriculture, Faisalabad
|902
|1001+
|14
|National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
|1001+
|1001+
|15
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|1001+
|1001+
|16
|University of Central Punjab
|1001+
|1001+
|17
|University of Karachi
|1001+
|1001+
Globally, the University of Toronto has been ranked at number one, followed by the University of California, Berkeley, at two, the University of Manchester at three, the University of British Columbia at four, the University of Auckland at five, Imperial College London at six, the University of Sydney at seven, Lund University at eight, the University of Melbourne at nine, and Western University at ten.