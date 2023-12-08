Pakistan Engineering Council Announces Nationwide Protest Against Killing of Assistant Registrar

In a powerful display of solidarity and determination, the engineering community in Pakistan has come together to denounce the tragic and brutal killing of Assistant Registrar Pakistan Engineering Council Engineer Asim Lang and his wife.

The community, represented by leaders from the Pakistan Engineering Council, contractors’ association, and former governing body members, convened in a crucial meeting on Thursday to address the pressing issue.

Chaired by Senior Vice Chairman Engineer Neer Saeed, the meeting included influential figures such as Vice Chairman Engineer Hussain Ansari, Vice Chairman Baluchistan Engineer Naseer Majid, Chairman of the Contractors Association of Pakistan Ashfaq Shah, and other esteemed members. The heartfelt gathering underscored the shared grief over the loss of Engineer Asim Lang, describing him as an exceptionally noble and peace-loving individual.

Expressing deep concern over the delayed arrest of the perpetrators, the participants unanimously condemned the heinous act that took the lives of Engineer Asim Lang and his wife in Quetta. Despite the passage of three days, questions have been raised about the efficiency of law enforcement.

Driven by a collective desire for justice, the engineering community has decided to channel its concerns into a peaceful nationwide protest. Scheduled for Friday at 3:00 PM in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad, the protest aims to draw attention to the urgent need for the arrest of the culprits and proper legal action.

Simultaneously, engineering communities across the country will echo this call for justice by holding protests outside their respective press clubs. In a further step towards seeking justice, an action committee has been formed during the meeting to pursue legal proceedings related to the tragic incident.

The engineering community appeals for immediate attention from Prime Minister’s Advisor on Interior Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

The hope is that their intervention will ensure a swift and thorough investigation, bringing the perpetrators to justice and providing closure to the grieving community.