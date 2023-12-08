Shahid Afridi Identifies Biggest Threat for Australia in Test Series Against Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder, Shahid Afridi is looking confident as the eagerly anticipated Test series between Australia and Pakistan is set to kick off on December 14 in Perth.

During a sports show, Shahid Afridi emphasized the significance of star pacer Shaheen Afridi’s role in the upcoming series.

Shahid Afridi said, “Shaheen Afridi’s bowling spells will be extremely important in Australia. He possesses the skills to trouble any batter in the world. ”

He added, “Bowling in Australian conditions will be a good learning experience for him, and I believe he will play a crucial role in the series.”

Afridi acknowledged that Australia poses a formidable challenge, especially on their home turf, emphasizing their traditional strength both mentally and physically. Recognizing the Aussies as a robust and formidable side in their own conditions, he emphasized the inherent difficulty in facing them.

Afridi also expressed his anticipation for a compelling contest during the upcoming Benaud Qadir Trophy, emphasizing the formidable batting order of the team. The series, according to Afridi, is poised to be a true test of skills and resilience.

Reflecting on his playing days with Australia, Afridi fondly recalled the honor of sharing the field with the legendary spinner Shane Warne. Describing the experience of playing alongside Warne as excellent, Afridi lauded him as a fighter and a brilliant cricketer.

He acknowledged that he learned a great deal from Warne during their time together, especially through collaborative bowling sessions where the legendary spinner offered valuable tips to enhance Afridi’s skills.

The Green Shirts are currently playing a four-day warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra. Following this, the challenging three-match Test series against Australia is set to kick off on December 14th in Perth.