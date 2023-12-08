Watch Babar, Sarfaraz and Shan Plan a Trip During Match Against Australia PM XI

Pakistan men’s cricket team is facing Prime Minister’s XI (PM-XI) in a four-day practice match at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. The match is being played in preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series versus Australia.

A hilarious moment was caught on camera when newly appointed captain Shan Masood said that everyone should get ready on time. He then has a comedic conversation with ex-captains Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

A hilarious moment was caught on camera when the team was discussing plans, with Babar Azam involved in the conversation.

The national team supporters have seen many comedic moments in the last few months. Recently, Babar Azam nicknamed middle-order batter Saud Shakeel ‘Chota Don’ which made rounds on social media.

Babar Azam gave middle-order batter Saud Shakeel the nickname 'Chota Don' (Little Don).

In the ongoing practice match, wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed was also seen calling Shakeel ‘Chota Don’ and ‘Little Man’ occasionally.

Before departing for Australia, the Pakistani team played an intra-squad match where T20I openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had a funny encounter. Azam tried to talk to his batting partner but Rizwan tried to run him out when Azam left his crease. The two ensued in a race.

Pakistan’s team is currently playing the third day of the four-day practice match. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali haven’t been included in the XI as they are resting for the main series. Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza have an opportunity to cement their place in the playing XI for the first Test.

Pakistan faces Australia in the first Test match of the three-match series on 14 December 2023. The match will take place in Perth Stadium with a starting time of 7:20 am (Pakistan time).