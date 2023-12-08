Will GTA 6 Include Babar Azam’s Character? [Pictures]

Peshawar Zalmi’s representation of former captain Babar Azam as a character of GTA 6 has left fans wondering about the virtual intermixing of the world of cricket and gaming.

Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam is trending on social media once again but not for his batting this time. Babar Azam has attracted fans’ attention regarding his potential inclusion in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) game.The buzz started after an animated image of Babar Azam, shared by his Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi, hinted at his presence in the highly-anticipated video game.

Known for his cricket prowess, the 29-year-old batter was presented as a character of the upcoming GTA 6 leading fans to speculate about his role in the virtual world of GTA.

This trend is not just limited to Babar Azam, as Peshawar Zalmi generated the GTA 6 version of other players of the squad too. With the recently released trailer for GTA 6 intensifying excitement, fans are showcasing remarkable creativity by blending the worlds of sports and gaming.