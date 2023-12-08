Here’s How to Watch Pakistan’s First Match of U-19 Asia Cup

Pakistan U-19 team is set to kick off ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Campaign today in Dubai with their first match against Nepal.

In the highly anticipated ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, Pakistan’s Under-19 cricket team, led by the talented Saad Baig, is gearing up for its first clash against Nepal Under-19 on 8th December 2023, at 10:00 AM local time in Dubai. The squad, boasting promising players like Hasnain, Shahzeb Khan, and Arfat Minhas, has displayed commendable performances against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Under-19 teams.

In the batting arena, Hussain’s stellar 386 runs, Shahzeb Khan’s impressive 365, and Arfat Minhas’ solid 342 have set a strong foundation. The bowling department, spearheaded by Minhas, Ali Asfand, and Obaid Shah, promises to challenge opponents.

The experience brought by players like Arfat Minhas, Ali Asfand, and Muhammad Zeeshan, with exposure to senior-level cricket is also noteworthy. Grouped with India, Afghanistan, and Nepal, Pakistan is ready to face a thrilling group stage, with subsequent matches against India on 1oth December and Afghanistan on 12th December.

Squad:

The squad for Pakistan Under-19 includes Saad Baig (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Asfand, Aamir Hasan, Arfat Minhas (Vice-Captain), Azan Owais, Khabeeb Khalil, Najib Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Riazullah, Mohammad Tayyab, Mohammad Zeshan, Shahzeb Khan, Shamil Hussain, and Obaid Shah.

Non-traveling reserves: Ahmed Hassan, Aimal Khan, Obaid Shahid, and Mohammad Zulkifl.

How to Watch:

Pakistan vs. Nepal will be live from Dubai International Stadium on the ACC’s YouTube channel. All the matches of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel.