Pakistan Qualify for Quarter-Finals of Junior Hockey World Cup

Pakistan have qualified for the quarter-finals of Junior World Hockey Cup as their match against Belgium ended in a thrilling draw.

In a riveting encounter at the Junior World Hockey Cup, Pakistan clinched a spot in the quarter-finals after a gripping 1-1 draw against Belgium. The clash unfolded on the field in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where spectators witnessed an intense battle between the two talented teams.

Belgium’s Jake set the tone early in the third minute of the first quarter, securing a lead with a precision penalty corner goal. Despite persistent efforts from Pakistan, including penalty corner opportunities in the 17th and 27th minutes, the first half concluded with Belgium maintaining a one-goal advantage.

The turning point came in the 42nd minute when Pakistan earned a crucial penalty corner, and Arbaz Ahmed delivered a swift and successful drag flick, leveling the score at 1-1. The remainder of the match saw both teams fiercely defending their positions, resulting in a deadlock at the final whistle.

This hard-fought draw not only showcased the skill and determination of both sides but also secured Pakistan’s position in the quarter-finals. Pakistan will now face Spain in the quarter-finals of the Junior World Hockey Cup.

It is also pertinent to mention that India has also qualified for the quarter-finals defeating Canada. India are set to battle the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.