Latest World Test Championship Points Table After New Zealand Beats Bangladesh

Bangladesh men’s cricket team lost the Second Test Match to New Zealand which has resulted in change of rankings for the 2023-25 cycle of World Test Championship.

Before the start of the match, Bangladesh was ranked second but the loss has resulted in them dropping to joint-third (joint with New Zealand).

ALSO READ Last Day of Pakistan’s Tour Match Against PM XI Washed Out After Storm

Pakistan is leading the pack, but they face a stiff challenge against Australia down under, when the two teams collide for a 3-Match Test series starting 14 December 2023.

Glenn Phillips was the hero for the Kiwis side that won the second Test match of the 2-Match Test series. Being a part-time spinner, he picked up three wickets in the first innings while contributed 87, with a strike rate of 120, and 40* with the bat.

The Test match, at Mirpur, finished in less than four days as the spinners had a field day, or a couple of days. 30, out of the 36 wickets, were picked up by the spinners, as New Zealand front-line spinners Ajaz Patel grabbed 8 and Mitchell Santner took 6 wickets.

ALSO READ Ex-Indian Cricketer Draws Parallels Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team has reached South Africa to play a lengthy tour. The tour includes a 2-match Test series which will further have an impact on the standings of the ongoing WTC cycle.

2023-25 World Test Championship Standings