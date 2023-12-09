Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Latest World Test Championship Points Table After New Zealand Beats Bangladesh

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 9, 2023 | 3:12 pm

Bangladesh men’s cricket team lost the Second Test Match to New Zealand which has resulted in change of rankings for the 2023-25 cycle of World Test Championship.

Before the start of the match, Bangladesh was ranked second but the loss has resulted in them dropping to joint-third (joint with New Zealand).

Pakistan is leading the pack, but they face a stiff challenge against Australia down under, when the two teams collide for a 3-Match Test series starting 14 December 2023.

Glenn Phillips was the hero for the Kiwis side that won the second Test match of the 2-Match Test series. Being a part-time spinner, he picked up three wickets in the first innings while contributed 87, with a strike rate of 120, and 40* with the bat.

The Test match, at Mirpur, finished in less than four days as the spinners had a field day, or a couple of days. 30, out of the 36 wickets, were picked up by the spinners, as New Zealand front-line spinners Ajaz Patel grabbed 8 and Mitchell Santner took 6 wickets.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team has reached South Africa to play a lengthy tour. The tour includes a 2-match Test series which will further have an impact on the standings of the ongoing WTC cycle.

2023-25 World Test Championship Standings

Position Team Win Loss Draw Points Percentage (%)
1 Pakistan 2 0 0 24 100
2 India 1 0 1 16 66.67
3 New Zealand 1 1 0 12 50
3 Bangladesh 1 1 0 12 50
5 Australia 2 2 1 18 30
6 West Indies 0 1 1 4 16.67
7 England 2 2 1 9 15
8 Sri Lanka 0 2 0 0 0
8 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0

 

Faiz Ahmed

>