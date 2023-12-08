Irish Quick Becomes Second Fastest to 100 T20I Wickets

Ireland’s pace bowler, Mark Adair achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the second-fastest bowler to claim 100 wickets in T20 international matches, showcasing his exceptional pace and skill in reaching this milestone.

During Ireland’s tour to Zimbabwe, while playing their first T20I, Mark Adair achieved a remarkable feat by dismissing Sikandar Raza, becoming the second-quickest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets in just 72 matches.

Mark Adair is closely trailing Afghanistan’s premier leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, who reached the mark in just 52 matches.

Here is a list of the top five T20I bowlers who achieved the milestone of 100 wickets in the shortest amount of time.

Player Matches Rashid Khan 53 Mark Adair 72 Lasith Malinga 76 Ish Sodhi 78 Mustafizur Rehman 81

The list also features former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga, New Zealand leg spinner Ish Sodhi, and Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman.

Mark Adair has been a stalwart of the Irish bowling attack since he burst onto the scene in 2019. Not only does he consistently take wickets, but he has also proven himself as a powerful hitter with two half-centuries and a top score of 88.